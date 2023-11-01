Mount Vernon off to the finals, while Clear Creek-Amana and Union fall in state tournament

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - After falling 1-0, Mount Vernon rallied for three straight set wins, and advanced to the 3A state finals.

Junior Chloe Meester led with 22 kills, tallying nine digs.

On the other side of the 3A bracket, seventh-seeded Union fell to Western Christian 3-0 (25-14, 25-20, 25-17)

Senior Gracie Klima paced the Knights with 12 kills.

In 4A, previously unbeaten Clear Creek-Amana fell short of their goal, losing 3-0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-21) to North Scott.

The Clippers hit just .181 as a team. Senior Bliss Beck led CCA with 10 kills.

Stats from all five classes of the state volleyball tournament can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.