Mid-Prairie Community School District presenting $8.7 million bond to voters

KCRG-TV9 News First at 4
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in the Mid-Prairie Community School District are hoping the community gets on board for an $8.7 million bond this year after a larger measure failed in 2022.

The district tried and failed to pass a $26.3 million bond back in March 2022.

If passed, this bond would fund:

  • additional classroom space for West Elementary
  • a multipurpose wrestling and activity center for the district
  • paving and parking improvements at both West and East Elementary

Brielle Bex was outside West Elementary School in Wellman Tuesday afternoon to pick up her preschooler, waiting in the parking lot she called “crazy small.”

“When you’re here in the morning, or like right now before school is about to get out, it gets crazy,” said Bex. She said she supported the bond, and that it would be something she would vote for.

According to Superintendent Brian Stone, the bond is tax-neutral and would not affect property taxes if passed.

“We’re just trying to be very financially responsible with the money that is provided by our community so that we can move forward in a productive manner,” said Stone.

The vote will be on November 7. Earlier this year, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a law saying school bond votes have to happen the same day as general elections, meaning if the bond doesn’t pass this November, the district will have to wait another year to ask for more funds.

