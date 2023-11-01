Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa Democrats can now request mail-in Presidential Preference Cards for 2024 caucuses

A stack of presidential preference cards is pictured at a Democratic Party caucus in Iowa City...
A stack of presidential preference cards is pictured at a Democratic Party caucus in Iowa City on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (Matt Wilde/KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, the Iowa Democratic Party opened the window to request mail-in Presidential Preference Cards for the 2024 Iowa Caucuses.

Iowa Democrats will have now through February 19th, 2024 to request a card. The Presidential Preference Cards will begin to be mailed starting January 12th, 2024.

The Iowa Democratic Party State Central Committee will approve the candidates that will appear on the Presidential Preference Card at their December 2nd, 2023 meeting.

“I’m excited to officially begin our 2024 Iowa Caucus process. We’re committed to making this the most inclusive Iowa caucus in history,” said Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart. “Iowans who work a third shift, families that may not have access to childcare, or seniors who are homebound can now make their voices heard in our presidential process.”

The in-person precinct caucuses will take place January 15th, 2024 but the results of the Caucus will not be released until March 5th, 2024 in order to appease the Democratic National Committee.

Iowa Democrats will be asked to affirm that they have not participated in a caucus of any other political party as part of our mail-in process.

The move is an attempt by the Iowa Democratic Party to retain their state’s leadoff spot on the presidential nominating calendar without violating a new national party lineup that has South Carolina going first for 2024.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kirk Ferentz reacts to Brian's dismissal
Hawkeye coaches speak after Brian Ferentz news
Sugarfire Cedar Rapids to close their doors on November 4, 2023. The last day for Rodina is...
Restaurants Closing this Week
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz stands on the field before an NCAA college football...
Hawkeye fans react to Iowa parting ways with offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz
2023 eastern Iowa Trick-or-Treat times
Signs designed to pull at the heartstrings and the wallet could be seen around Richland County...
Scam panhandlers spotted in Eastern Iowa

Latest News

Michael LaMarlo Lott Jr
Work Release Escape: Michael LaMarlo Lott Jr.
Students at Poyner Elementary and Bunger Middle School were safely relocated after a gas leak...
Reported gas leak forces students to evacuate Evansdale schools
Iowa plays Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Kinnick...
Nighttime becomes the right time for November football in the Big Ten, like it or not. Bundle up
Reuters is reporting that Qatar is brokering a deal between Egypt, Israel, and Hamas to allow...
Qatar brokering deal between Egypt, Israel, Hamas to allow evacuations from Gaza