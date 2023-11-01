Iowa Democrats can now request mail-in Presidential Preference Cards for 2024 caucuses

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, the Iowa Democratic Party opened the window to request mail-in Presidential Preference Cards for the 2024 Iowa Caucuses.

Iowa Democrats will have now through February 19th, 2024 to request a card. The Presidential Preference Cards will begin to be mailed starting January 12th, 2024.

The Iowa Democratic Party State Central Committee will approve the candidates that will appear on the Presidential Preference Card at their December 2nd, 2023 meeting.

“I’m excited to officially begin our 2024 Iowa Caucus process. We’re committed to making this the most inclusive Iowa caucus in history,” said Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart. “Iowans who work a third shift, families that may not have access to childcare, or seniors who are homebound can now make their voices heard in our presidential process.”

The in-person precinct caucuses will take place January 15th, 2024 but the results of the Caucus will not be released until March 5th, 2024 in order to appease the Democratic National Committee.

Iowa Democrats will be asked to affirm that they have not participated in a caucus of any other political party as part of our mail-in process.

The move is an attempt by the Iowa Democratic Party to retain their state’s leadoff spot on the presidential nominating calendar without violating a new national party lineup that has South Carolina going first for 2024.

