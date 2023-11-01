Show You Care
E-cigarette use down among high school students

On Wednesday, a report from the CDC shows that high school students are using tobacco products...
On Wednesday, a report from the CDC shows that high school students are using tobacco products at a lower rate than the previous year.(CNN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, a report from the CDC shows that high school students are using tobacco products at a lower rate than the previous year.

According to the report, 12.6% of high school students reported using tobacco products compared to 16.5% the year before. 10% reported using e-cigarettes compared to 14.1% the year before.

Middle school students reported a slight increase in using tobacco products, going up from 4.5% last year to 6.6.%.

“The decline in e-cigarette use among high school students shows great progress, but our work is far from over,” said Deirdre Lawrence Kittner, Ph.D., M.P.H., director of CDC’s Office on Smoking and Health. “Findings from this report underscore the threat that commercial tobacco product use poses to the health of our nation’s youth. It is imperative that we prevent youth from starting to use tobacco and help those who use tobacco to quit.”

E-cigarettes have been the most commonly used tobacco product for both middle and high school students. Of active tobacco users, 9 out of 10 reported using e-cigarettes.

Officials say that multiple factors continue to influence youth tobacco product use, including flavors, marketing, and misperceptions of harm. You can find more information at the link here.

