Cedar Rapids woman arrested for alleged false claim about being shot in the leg

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have arrested a woman for allegedly making false claims after she reported having been shot in the leg by a masked assailant last month.

In a press release, investigators said 39-year-old Amber Snider, of Cedar Rapids, shot herself in the leg on Oct. 16 at about 7:41 p.m.

When police were called to Snider’s home, they said Snider claimed to have been shot in the leg by an unknown, masked person outside the home.

Through their investigation, officers said they discovered Snider’s injury was self-inflicted, and her claims were false.

Investigators also said they found illegal substances and firearms at Snider’s home.

She was arrested on Tuesday and faces the following charges:

Intent to manufacture, deliver meth over 5g but under 5kg;

Failure to affix drug tax stamp - 7 or more grams;

Possession of a Firearm or Offensive Weapon by a Felon;

False Reports - Crime Aggravated or Serious Misdemeanor or Felony Classification;

Possession of a Controlled Substance - Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

