‘Bone-chilling’ Halloween doesn’t scare off trick-or-treaters

The high today was 37 degrees putting it right up there with one of the coldest Halloweens on record.
By Brian Tabick
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday ranks among the coldest Halloweens to date, but it didn’t stop people from enjoying the holiday.

The high Tuesday was 37 degrees; that means superheroes, ghouls, and princesses needed to add layers.

“I usually don’t come out here in four shirts, a sweater, and a serape,” said Swearingen.

This was the coldest Halloween since 2019. The coldest dates back to 1917 when the high was 29 degrees. The wind also took a toll on Fluffy’s Funhouse, a free haunted house on the Northeast side of Cedar Rapids.

The weather took down all our walls, and we’ve had to adapt, improvise, come up with different ways to make it work,” said Fluffy. “The weather hasn’t let up, so we’re struggling, but we’re going to make it happen.”

Fluffy said they did the best they could and actors wore hats and gloves while scaring the people walking through.

“Everybody is wearing multiple layers, we’re trying,” she said.

Despite having to make some necessary modifications to the costumes, it isn’t stopping people from getting out to enjoy the holiday.

“We have some kids out here and have some great costumes, and they’re showing them off,” said Swearingen.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

