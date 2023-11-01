After an early November chill, milder weather conditions head in

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -

A noticeable change in wind speed and direction sets us up for more seasonable air. Lows tonight dip into the 20s with highs in the 50s for the remainder of the week.

This is much closer to what we normally see this time of the year. Precipitation is out for the workweek forecast returning for the weekend. Some scattered rain showers are possible Saturday through Tuesday. This is not a washout forecast as mainly dry hours will exist.

Cooler weather will arrive again by Monday. Have a great night.

