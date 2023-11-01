Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

After an early November chill, milder weather conditions head in

By Joe Winters
Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -

A noticeable change in wind speed and direction sets us up for more seasonable air. Lows tonight dip into the 20s with highs in the 50s for the remainder of the week.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

This is much closer to what we normally see this time of the year. Precipitation is out for the workweek forecast returning for the weekend. Some scattered rain showers are possible Saturday through Tuesday. This is not a washout forecast as mainly dry hours will exist.

A cold night ahead
A cold night ahead(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Cooler weather will arrive again by Monday. Have a great night.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kirk Ferentz reacts to Brian's dismissal
Hawkeye coaches speak after Brian Ferentz news
Sugarfire Cedar Rapids to close their doors on November 4, 2023. The last day for Rodina is...
Restaurants Closing this Week
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz stands on the field before an NCAA college football...
Hawkeye fans react to Iowa parting ways with offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz
2023 eastern Iowa Trick-or-Treat times
Signs designed to pull at the heartstrings and the wallet could be seen around Richland County...
Scam panhandlers spotted in Eastern Iowa

Latest News

KCRG First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV 9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has the latest First Alert Forecast...
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday, Midday, November 1st
Another cool day is with us as highs climb to the low 40s across eastern Iowa. Winds will still...
Calmer but still cool today, warming into the weekend
Calmer weather will be around for a few days, with less wind and gradually warming temperatures.
First Alert Forecast