Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Taylor Elementary temporarily locked down following shots fired incident

Cedar Rapids police were called to the Commonwealth Senior Apartments on Thursday.
Cedar Rapids police were called to the Commonwealth Senior Apartments on Thursday.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:00 p.m., officials responded to the 500 block of 10th St. SW. for a report of shots fired and a victim arriving at a local hospital.

Investigators say an adult female was delivered to a local hospital and reported being shot. Following standard protocol, officials advised administrators at Taylor Elementary School to lock down their facility to ensure student and staff safety. After securing the area, officials lifted the lockdown at approximately 3:20 p.m.

No students or staff were involved.

The victim’s condition is reported as serious, but not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 319-286-5491.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa OC Brian Ferentz
Brian Ferentz out after 2023-24 season
Sugarfire Cedar Rapids to close their doors on November 4, 2023. The last day for Rodina is...
Restaurants Closing this Week
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
2 injured in Linn County Crash
2 injured in Linn County Crash
Prosecutors in Hancock County charged Roger Crews with the death of his wife Karen Crews.
North central Iowa man charged with wife’s murder

Latest News

Part of Effigy Mound National Monument threatened by Mississippi River erosion
Part of Effigy Mound National Monument threatened by Mississippi River erosion
Voting opens for Iowa municipal elections on November 7.
Blank spaces expected on ballots for municipal election
Airport officials say continued use of services allows the airport to continue to expand
‘We can’t do it without the community’ - Eastern Iowa Airport sees record number of passengers in September
Airport officials say continued use of services allows the airport to continue to expand
‘We can’t do it without the community’ - Eastern Iowa Airport sees record number of passengers in September