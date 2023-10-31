Taylor Elementary temporarily locked down following shots fired incident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:00 p.m., officials responded to the 500 block of 10th St. SW. for a report of shots fired and a victim arriving at a local hospital.

Investigators say an adult female was delivered to a local hospital and reported being shot. Following standard protocol, officials advised administrators at Taylor Elementary School to lock down their facility to ensure student and staff safety. After securing the area, officials lifted the lockdown at approximately 3:20 p.m.

No students or staff were involved.

The victim’s condition is reported as serious, but not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 319-286-5491.

