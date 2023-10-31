Snow showers could affect morning commute for some

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A compact storm system will give at least parts of the TV9 viewing area a shot at some snow showers, with reduced visibility and slick spots possible at times.

The most likely time period for this activity will be between now and about 3:00 p.m. this afternoon as an area of low pressure moves just to the northeast of the viewing area. Along its path, a swirl of snow showers will accompany the low, providing the potential for some tricky wintry conditions. These snow showers could be briefly intense, with the combination of falling snow and strong northwesterly winds causing reduced visibility. A few slick spots could develop within areas that see snow, though it’s still more likely that snow sticks to grassy areas, especially after the sun comes up.

If you find yourself within one of the areas of snow showers today, consider reducing speed and make sure your headlights are on. Use defensive winter driving techniques, such as leaving more space between you and the car in front of you and being especially mindful of turns and intersections for slick spots. The majority of winter weather-related crashes in Iowa are in small snowfall accumulations; while this is somewhat a factor of most of our snow being light overall, it’s still representative of the potential risk of even a “minor” snow situation.

Snow accumulations could reach between a trace to an inch for our northeast zone, with some isolated areas of accumulation outside of that zone where snow showers take place.

The potential amount of snow accumulation on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (KCRG)

Snow shower activity should be gone by the time most trick-or-treating takes place, but winds will still be at least fairly breezy. This will combine with air temperatures only in the low to mid 30s to make for wind chills in the low to mid 20s at best. Bundling up will be strongly recommended to keep everyone nice and warm while celebrating the evening, with layers underneath costumes a great idea.

A frighteningly chilly Halloween night is likely in eastern Iowa. (KCRG)

If you’re looking for a little relief from the very chilly conditions we’ve been experiencing, it’s just around the corner. We’ll have to get through another fairly cold start to the day on Wednesday, with readings in the upper 10s to low 20s. Winds will shift to a southerly direction during the day, though, and push highs back in the low to mid 40s. It’s only up from there for a few more days: expect highs to reach the upper 50s by Friday to wind down the work week.

A few shower chances are with us from Saturday into early next week, though there will be many dry hours on those days as well. Rainfall amounts out of these chances will likely be pretty light, with the best chances coming on Monday into Monday night. A few snowflakes could mix in late Monday night as that particular disturbance exits the area.

Temperatures toward the middle of next week look to turn a little chillier again, with highs only in the 40s.

