Signal Damaged at East Post Road and Highway 100
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Police Department says a traffic signal was damaged following a single vehicle crash.
Police say the crash happened Monday evening at East Post Road and Highway 100.
The crash damaged the traffic signal cabinet, which the department says is beyond repair.
Portable stops sings will be used at the intersection until a new traffic signal cabinet can be replaced.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.