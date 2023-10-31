Report: Teen driving deaths down over 48 percent in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa - A new study from the Governor’s Highway Safety Association says fatal crashes among drivers under age 21 has fallen 38 percent nationwide since 2002. The drop is even more significant in Iowa. In two decades, deaths among Iowa teens on the road fell 48.6 percent.

Brett Tjepkes, Bureau Chief of the Iowa Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau, says the decrease is in part due to Iowa’s Graduated Driver’s License laws.

“That, you know, requires them to have a certain amount of driving time before they can go to full status. It limits their ability to drive after dark and so those are one of the things that that has really improving things,” Tjepkes said.

Tjepkes says there’s been improvements in the last 20 years, but there’s still cause for concern.

“Even though young driver fatal crashes have improved over that time, young drivers still nearly four times more likely to be in fatal crashes, you know, than their older counterparts, Tejpkes said.

Tjepkes says that’s because younger drivers are less experienced and more likely to take risks. The most common reasons for crashes among fatal drivers are:

“Speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving, and not wearing a seatbelt while you’re in a vehicle,” Tjepkes said.

David Kopp owns the Drive With Cops - a driving school in Des Moines. Kopp says the state introduced a virtual drivers ed option during the pandemic, but thinks it’s not as effective.

“We feel that it’s better to have the students learning from the teacher face to face interaction. Online where the student can’t ask questions and if they don’t know who they’re gonna ask, and how much are they learning when it’s online?,” Kopp said.

Kopp has been in business for 11 years. In that time, he says kids are becoming more aggressive drivers.

“Everybody emulates their parents, so what my parents do I do. So, you’re, I think they’re more aggressive than they used to be 10 years ago, five years ago,” Kopp said.

Both Tjepkes and Kopp say they’d like the state to pass a “hands free” law in the next legislative session. The bill has failed multiple times before.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.