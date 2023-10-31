Part of Effigy Mound National Monument threatened by Mississippi River erosion

CLAYTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A $12 million plan to save part of the Effigy Mounds National Monument is underway.

Work is planned along the Sny Magill Effigy Mounds National Monument, 12 miles south of Effigy Mounds in Clayton County. This area, also open to the public, is administered by the Effigy Mounds team.

The 140-acre plot is home to 100 Native American burial grounds, some built 2500 years ago.

They have a deep cultural link to 20 different tribes that had lived in this region hundreds of years ago.

“The spirit will be reborn from the mound and return in a new life among our People,” said Lance Foster, Ioway Tribe Historic Preservation Officer.

The mounds are a mixture of different designs: some are circular, others are linear, and at least 31 mounds are shaped like bears and birds.

But some are on the edge of Johnsons Slough, along the Mississippi River.

“See how this mound goes out into the area and we lose it here at the edge?” asked Susan Snow, superintendent of Effigy Mounds National Monument.

What’s at stake?

At least two mounds are threatened right now.

“You can see how bad it’s cut back, how far it has cut back,” said Snow.

“When we compare the maps which you could see on that that from 1941 to today. You could see how far back this bank had cut over the years.”

The National Parks Service has tried temporary fixes to hold back the waters.

Rocks were placed on the shore in 2008.

Fiber-filled coirs were lifted into place in November 2022.

But severe Spring flooding in 2023, the third worst seen, ate even more soil along the Mississippi River.

Now, the Army Corps of Engineers is joining the fight, using an estimated $12 million dollars in funds that can be used for not only the preservation of natural resources but also cultural ones.

“The bank stabilization project would have to stabilize the bank without putting anything into the side of the existing Bank,” said Snow.

The National Parks Service, the Army Corps of Engineers, 20 different Native American tribes, and the general public are creating a plan to stabilize the banks, save the mounds, and preserve the unique topography of the area.

“The sacredness of the location of these mountains is due to the entire landscape not just the Mounds,” said Snow.

That means native vegetation and animals, mussels and landscapes, as well as mounds and cultural artifacts must be considered for protection.

And it’s not as easy as just building a concrete flood wall.

“The bank stabilization project would have to stabilize the bank without putting anything into the side of the existing bank,” Snow added.

Seeking consensus

Not everyone will agree to one solution.

While some Native Americans welcome some protection to these mounds, others say Mother Nature should be allowed to replenish itself, even if that means burial grounds might be lost.

“Some Indian people would like to see things preserved in perpetuity,” said Foster.

“Certainly we don’t want unnatural, things outside Nature, to damage these things.”

The Army Corps is developing its top solution and an alternative solution, all to be reconsidered after a public review period early in 2024.

A finalized report is to be released in the Summer of 2024 with a final design developed in the months afterwards.

Construction could begin in 2025 and be completed in 2027.

It’s to be a design to keep the mounds at Sny Magill protected for generations to come while still protecting the ancient significance of the Native American burial grounds.

“I just hope that people take the opportunity to learn about the past and not a made up past but the past that we try to share and is a real past, an historical past,” said Foster.

But we’re all part of Nature, we’re all part of the cycle of Nature.”

