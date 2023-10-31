Nightmare on 9th Street Halloween display returns to Tipton

TIPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A family-driven Halloween display in eastern Iowa features decorations and free activities.

Tuesday is the fourth annual ‘Nightmare on 9th Street’ attraction in Tipton, this year featuring a food drive from the student council at Tipton High School.

Hosted by the Relissa and Austin Milligan, local business owners in Tipton, the couple collaborates with family and community alike to get the display up in time for Halloween night.

“Every year we get more people wanting to be a part of it,” Relissa Milligan, event organizer and owner of the Spear House, said. “The manpower all volunteer.”

The event kicks off at 5 p.m., the same time trick-or-treating starts in Tipton. The Milligans say the Nightmare on 9th Street Display is now a staple for trick-or-treaters.

“It just blew up, now here we are,” Milligan said.

The Victorian-era look aesthetic of the Spear House inspired the event four years ago.

“My sister was like ‘I get Halloween, this is the perfect house for Halloween,’” Milligan said.

