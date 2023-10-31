Mount Vernon and Union advance in the 3A state volleyball tournament

CORAVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Top-seeded Mount Vernon avoided an upset on one side of the 3A state volleyball tournament, while seventh-seeded Union pulled one off.

The Mustangs, who are now 34-4, swept No. 8 seed Dubuque Wahlert at Xtream Arena.

Junior Chloe Meester had a game-high 22 kills.

“It is hard to win a game with no energy, it’s like pushing every point, so if we had a little stumble or something we had enough energy just to keep going,” Meester said.

The Knights took down Cherokee 3 set to nil, upsetting the No. 2 seed, but not surprising themselves.

“We knew we had the strength,” said senior Dena Robb. “We knew that we could come in and pull out a win.”

Center Point-Urbana lost to Western Christian in four sets. The Stormin’ Pointers were led by junior Addy Tupa, who had 13.

State tournament results and stats can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.