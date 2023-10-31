Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Lego unveils 4,000-piece Natural History Museum set

The new Natural History Museum Lego set features 4,000 pieces.
The new Natural History Museum Lego set features 4,000 pieces.(Lego)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Lego has unveiled its largest model set by piece count.

The new brick building is a replica of the Natural History Museum.

It comes with dual atriums and a removable roof and middle floor.

Inside the building, exhibits include a giant brachiosaurus skeleton, dinosaur eggs, and geodes.

There’s also a large map of the planet showing the projected orbit of a new rocket.

In total, the set has 4,000 pieces.

It’s currently available for pre-order and officially goes on sale Dec. 1.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa OC Brian Ferentz
Brian Ferentz out after 2023-24 season
Sugarfire Cedar Rapids to close their doors on November 4, 2023. The last day for Rodina is...
Restaurants Closing this Week
Taylor Elementary placed on lockdown following nearby shooting
Taylor Elementary temporarily locked down following shots fired incident
Prosecutors in Hancock County charged Roger Crews with the death of his wife Karen Crews.
North central Iowa man charged with wife’s murder
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz stands on the field before an NCAA college football...
Hawkeye fans react to Iowa parting ways with offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz

Latest News

‘Phantom debt’ haunts thousands of consumers each year
‘Phantom debt’ haunts thousands of consumers each year
‘Phantom debt’ haunts thousands of consumers each year
FILE - Then-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder delivers his State of the State address at the state...
Prosecutors: Michigan Supreme Court decision closes door on criminal prosecutions in Flint water scandal
Israeli ground forces are attacking Hamas militants and infrastructure in northern Gaza.
Israeli airstrikes level apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as ground troops battle Hamas militants