Iowa City Police warning public about scammers posing as law enforcement

The Iowa City Police Department badge on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Police Department is warning the public after receiving multiple reports from community members indicating someone posing as a police officer is contacting them demanding payment.

In the scam, the perpetrator contacts victims using an app that makes it appear on the victim’s phone that the call is coming from an official entity. Then the perpetrator, who uses the names of actual law enforcement officers, demands payment for outstanding debts. Police say the scammers either arrange to meet the victims to receive cash or arrange for the victims to send money electronically.

Officials are reminding the public that no law enforcement agency will contact someone directly and demand money. Anyone who receives a phone call like this should hang up immediately.

Anyone who has been hit by this scam should contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275.

