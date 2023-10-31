Show You Care
Iowa AAA: Hamas-Israel war could impact oil prices if conflict escalates
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The war in the Middle East could have an impact here in Iowa when it comes to oil prices.

Right now, Americans are seeing a downward trend when it comes to gas prices. According to AAA, the national average is $3.49. Iowa’s average is below that at $3.20.

“We look at a week ago, we’re 10 cents below that. We look at a month ago, we’re 28 cents below that,” said Brian Ortner, Public Affairs Specialist with AAA Nebraska/Iowa.

The questions of if that downward trend will continue, though, depends on a lot of factors, including what happens between Israel and Hamas.

Since Hamas attacked Israel with thousands of rockets on October 7, Israel has responded with its own airstrikes followed by a ground operation attacking the Gaza Strip.

“Where the conflict is taking place right now, they are not one of the oil providers that we receive oil from, but a lot of their neighbors are,” said Ortner.

A Commodity Markets Outlook special report from the World Bank said, so far, markets have reacted “calmly” to the conflict. However, it said if the conflict escalates and involves the entire region, the situation would be comparable to the Arab oil embargo in 1973 and could send oil prices up 56-76%.

As for whether that will happen: “I wish I had the crystal ball to know what’s going to happen tomorrow. You know, even the experts who are in this every day—they’re saying the same thing,” said Ortner.

“The markets, just like the financial markets, they’re sensitive to global events and can change on a dime,” he added.

