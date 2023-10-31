‘I wouldn’t give them any money’ - Local law enforcement warns of panhandling scam

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A scam that has been seen around the country has now been seen here in Eastern Iowa. Panhandlers are asking for money for a child’s funeral.

The group is holding the same signs seen in multiple cities across featuring the picture of the boy who allegedly died.

This scam has been seen around the nation and Sergeant Jen Roberts with the Cedar Rapids Police Department says if they’re not impersonating a group or breaking pedestrian laws, it’s all legal.

”They can stand there with a sign asking for money. People are giving it to them on their own free will. Just be wary of who you’re giving money to,” said Sgt. Roberts.

Many other panhandlers claim to be homeless when out on the streets.

”In our experience, the majority of people that present themselves as panhandling on the streets are not actually homeless. The majority of the homeless individuals we work with... they do not panhandle,” said Denine Rushing, Shelter Services Director for Willis Dady.

Rushing said if you want to help, there’s one sure way to know your money is actually going to a good cause.

”If you want to give back to homelessness in our community, because homelessness definitely exists within our community, the best way to give back is to an organization that you know specifically is working with the homeless,” said Rushing.

”I wouldn’t approach anyone, I wouldn’t give them any money. Just like I said, go to a reputable organization if you want to give money this time of year,” said Sgt. Roberts.

And as cold weather continues to stick around, Rushing said if you see someone claiming to be homeless asking for money and are concerned, you can always reach out.

”If you see someone who’s panhandling and you’re not sure if they’re actually homeless or not, or whether or not you should approach them, or how, you can always contact us here at Willis Dady and just explain the situation and we will definitely look into that individual that’s presenting to be homeless,” said Rushing.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.