Homeland Security steps in to help Belle Plaine water situation

BELLE PLAINE, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Belle Plaine is handing out cases of bottled water to its residents for free.

Belle Plaine has struggled to keep its underground water wells full after a farmer redirected waterways out of the city’s wetlands years ago. Problems with the city’s water supply became even more concerning due to this summer’s drought.

The waterways being diverted are just a part of the story here. Belle Plaine has been facing water shortages for years. Right now, the city is in a D4 drought designation, the most intense on the scale.

Beck said that a municipality will normally try to flush the water mains twice a year. Belle Plaine has only been able to flush the water mains maybe once in the last 6 years.

Sediment has built up in the lines because of this, causing discoloration in the water that comes out of some residents’ taps.

“I never drank the Belle Plaine water. I used it more or less for cooking and boiling and then went to the laundry mat to do any cleaning,” said Lindsey Wieland, Belle Plaine resident.

Wieland lived in the city of Belle Plaine for about 8 years. She moved to the outskirts of town earlier this year but experienced discolored water in her tap frequently.

“Some days it was ok, other days a lot of muckiness, kind of dirty... smelly,” Wieland said.

Belle Plaine hasn’t had enough water to flush the water mains as often as they want to.

”Regardless of what happens and what wells are running, we would normally flush it twice a year. Because of the drought situation we’re in, we’ve only been able to flush it once in the dozen years,” said Stephen Beck, Belle Plaine city administrator.

The city has been assigned a task force through Homeland Security to help tackle the problem. For a quick fix, the city is handing out drinking water for free, but it’s looking for long-term solutions.

”We have received a $250,000 grant from the DNR to restore the wetland around the well field that would provide recharge into that aquafer. That is something we’re already working on,” Beck said.

Another long-term goal is building a water treatment plant for the deep water well.

”That will really help us have better water security and a lot better water quality,” Beck said.

Beck said that residents who have water filters or softeners that are sized correctly aren’t having problems with their water, but Wieland says that isn’t an option for everyone.

”I rented an apartment, and we had no filtration center, so we basically got what we got, and it wasn’t very good water,” Wieland said.

The water is safe to drink, according to the DNR, but the city is still offering free bottled water to residents who are seeing that discolored water.

Gallons of drinking water are available to residents who need them at the Belle Plaine City Hall building.

