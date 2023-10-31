Hawkeye fans react to Iowa parting ways with offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - As Iowa fans made their way to Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the Iowa men’s basketball exhibition game against Quincy, we asked fans what their initial reaction was to hearing that Brian Ferentz will no longer serve as the Iowa football program’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach following this season.

“We’ve had him for a couple years now and it’s obviously not working, so it’s time for a change,” Iowa freshman Jaydon Nabb said.

Ferentz has been Iowa’s offensive coordinator since 2017. Although the Hawkeyes sit 6-2 on the season, Iowa ranks dead last nationally in yards per game.

“Our offense is really lacking. To be a really powerful team and be leading by a defense, an offense can really put us towards the top of the pack. I think the offense will really help us when he’s gone,” Iowa freshman Johny Amina added.

It’s been frustrating for fans to watch their team struggle to score on Saturdays.

“Obviously, you just want to see your team win. Offense is a big part of it and defense, so when you’re defense is outworking the offense, not a whole lot gets going on the offense. It’s just frustrating,” Chance Cinkovich of Lowden said.

They say it doesn’t take away from the experience of a Hawkeye game day, but the games have been hard to watch.

“It’s definitely been an experience being in the student section. Everyone is so energetic, it’s lot of fun, but it’s been a little frustrating because I love my Hawkeyes. I want them to do well and it’s frustrating when we aren’t playing well,” Iowa freshman Anna Lode said.

Fans say they have mixed feelings when it comes to finding a new offensive coordinator for next season.

“It’s definitely exciting in the sense that it’s something new and trying to see if we can score more offensively instead of defensively,” Amina said. “It’s scary in the sense that we might do better, we might do worse offensively, so you never know.”

“It is exciting, but also scary because changing coaches and everything like that. Stuff can go downhill, but I’m hopeful about it,” Iowa freshman Bri Boos said.

Collectively, they want the black and gold to stay relevant with the continuous changes happening in college football and addition of teams to the Big Ten Conference.

“With the expansion, I feel like we’re bringing in some huge offenses that are going to dominate. We need to rely more on the offense instead of the defense,” Nabb said.

With Monday’s announcement, Iowa players will no longer be available at their weekly media availability on Tuesday. Iowa Head coach Kirk Ferentz will still hold his press conference at 1:45 P.M.

