Hawkeye coaches speak after Brian Ferentz news

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeyes football coaches will speak to the media Tuesday afternoon, a day after Iowa announced offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz would leave the team at the end of the current season.

Ferentz is the son of longtime head football coach Kirk Ferentz. He had faced scrutiny since last season for the team’s underperforming offense. Before the 2023 season, the Iowa Athletics Department had tied his contract renewal to the team averaging 25 points per game this season. The Hawkeyes are well short of that mark now, even when including defensive and special teams scores.

The Hawkeyes are scheduled to hold the team’s regular news conference at 1:45 pm Tuesday with coaching staff. The team cancelled media sessions with players normally held earlier in the day.

On Monday, interim athletic director Beth Goetz announced Brian Ferentz would leave the team at the end of the current season.

“After conversations with head coach Kirk Ferentz, coach Brian Ferentz, and President Wilson, I informed Brian that our intention is for him to be with us through the bowl game, but this is his last season with the program. Making this known today is in the best interest of the program and its loyal fans; it provides clarity during this pivotal time in the schedule,” Goetz said in a statement on Monday.

