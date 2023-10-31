Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

GRAPHIC: Maui police release body camera footage from day of wildfires

Chief John Pelletier said the footage shows the bravery of officers who ran toward danger to...
Chief John Pelletier said the footage shows the bravery of officers who ran toward danger to help others.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - The Maui Police Department released dramatic footage on Monday captured by body cameras as officers responded to August’s wildfires.

The videos show officers evacuating residents, breaking down a cattle gate and using garden hoses in a desperate bid to slow the flames enough to allow more people to escape.

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said the footage shows the bravery of officers who ran toward danger to help others.

“From the very beginning, you saw officers saving lives,” Pelletier said at a news conference.

The footage was released in compliance with a public records request.

GRAPHIC: Viewers may find content in the video disturbing.

“This body-worn camera makes it very clear and convincing that the Maui Police Department went above and beyond,” Pelletier said. “Their actions reflect the finest tradition of this noble profession.”

Maui police said 15 individuals barricaded themselves in a Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf store in Lahaina.

There are multiple inquiries underway into the response to the wildfires, including an after-action study into the Maui Police Department’s response. Officials said the body-worn camera is integral to unpacking how officers responded.

Maui police also released the latest list of those who remain unaccounted for following the Lahaina disaster. Four people are still missing.

  • Lydia Coloma
  • Paul Kasprzycki
  • Robert Owens
  • Elmer Lee Stevens

The death toll from the Lahaina wildfire stands at 99. Of those, 98 have been identified.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa OC Brian Ferentz
Brian Ferentz out after 2023-24 season
Sugarfire Cedar Rapids to close their doors on November 4, 2023. The last day for Rodina is...
Restaurants Closing this Week
Prosecutors in Hancock County charged Roger Crews with the death of his wife Karen Crews.
North central Iowa man charged with wife’s murder
Former President Donald Trump dances on stage during a commit to caucus rally, Sunday, Oct. 29,...
Trump says ‘no way’ Iowa votes against him as he flubs city’s name during state campaign stop
Taylor Elementary placed on lockdown following nearby shooting
Taylor Elementary temporarily locked down following shots fired incident

Latest News

FILE-Cans of Bud Light chill in a refrigerator in Oakland, Calif., Friday, April 28, 2023. AB...
Bud Light brewer is still struggling to sell beer in North America over trans promotion backlash
Israeli ground forces are attacking Hamas militants and infrastructure in northern Gaza.
Israeli forces battle Hamas around Gaza City, as military says 800,000 have fled south
A tarantula crossing the road in Death Valley National Park caused a traffic crash that sent a...
Tarantula crossing the road blamed for crash that sent motorcyclist to the hospital
FILE - The exterior of the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building is pictured on May...
US regulators sue SolarWinds and its security chief for alleged cyber neglect ahead of Russian hack
Michael Yifan Wen, 43, is charged with menacing and endangering the welfare of a child after he...
Man accused of pointing gun at 6-year-old who left candy on wrong doorstep