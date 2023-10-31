Dept. of Transportation announces launch of ‘Iowa Mobile ID’

ANKENY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Transportation has announced that the ‘Iowa Mobile ID’ app is available in the Apple Store and Google Play.

The app, which is free and optional for Iowans to download, allows residents to keep a digital version of their Iowa-issued driver’s license or ID on their smartphone.

Officials say the ‘Iowa Mobile ID’ can be accepted as a valid form of ID at businesses throughout the state. Iowans need to look for the ‘Iowa Mobile ID’ logo on doors or at the point of sale in businesses across the state.

“Iowa is the first state in the nation to roll out a mobile ID with a large number of businesses across the state capable of accepting the ID. I’m so proud of the DOT and the Department of Revenue’s Alcoholic Beverages Division working together on an innovative solution that provides convenience and added security for Iowans as they use their IDs for a variety of purposes,” stated Governor Kim Reynolds.

The Iowa Mobile ID is a companion to the physical card and does not replace it. Officials say Iowans should still carry their physical card.

For more information on Iowa Mobile ID or if you are a business interested in accepting mobile ID, please visit iowadot.gov/mobileid.

