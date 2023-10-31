Show You Care
A cold night ahead

A cold night ahead
By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It was a bone chilling Halloween across Eastern Iowa with temperatures only reaching the 30s across the region.

Tonight & Tomorrow

The Trick or Treat forecast looks chilly with temperatures in the 30s, windy conditions, and a cloudy sky. You might need to wear a sweater or a jacket with your costume tonight. Lows will drop into the teens and 20s by Wednesday morning with a partly cloudy sky. Wednesday we’ll have a partly cloudy sky, lighter winds up to 20, and warmer temperatures in the 40s.

Thursday and Beyond

We’ll continue to warm up by the end of the week with highs in the 50s beginning Thursday and continuing into the beginning of next week. Our next chance for precipitation is this weekend and into the start of next week when we could see a few showers.

