Biden to announce action on retirement investment ‘junk fees’

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday Oct. 24, 2023 in...
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday Oct. 24, 2023 in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is set to speak Tuesday on what he called “junk fees” in retirement investment advice.

The proposal is part of the administration’s work to eliminate junk fees in all sectors and promote competition, a key pillar of “Bidenomics,” the White House said.

Biden is calling attention to the practice of financial advisers recommending investments based on their own commissions from firms, rather than the best interest of the client. The White House stated in its fact sheet that, over time, people saving for retirement can earn as much as 20% more when advisers are required to make recommendations in clients’ best interests.

Proposed action includes closing a loophole that allows commodities and annuities to be outside the Security and Exchange Commission’s best interest regulations.

It would also include changes aiming to protect investors in employer-sponsored 401(k)s and other retirement plans.

