Benton County residents continue to question the status of public health services

By Libbie Randall
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s been four weeks since the Benton County Board of Supervisors made the decision to terminate the Board of Health, stating reasons related to their budget.

Maggie Mangold, former Chairperson with the Benton County Board of Health, was one of many in attendance at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting who left with more questions than answers.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, she and others asked several questions like why the termination was not listed on previous meeting minutes and how they plan to cover public health services in the meantime.

“Can we enter into contracts to provide those services, who do we employ, how do we do that? And as far as I’m aware there is no clause that says if you get rid of the board of health, the supervisors then have that power,” said Mangold.

One item on the agenda was to Discuss/Approve contract with Virginia Gay Hospital regarding Public Health Services. But the supervisors didn’t discuss much about the topic and there was no vote which motivated further questioning from people in attendance.

“Now it seems as though Virginia Gay is wanting to reenter into this realm and be the subcontract to provide public health services. I have some concerns about that. One; the county employs the public health administrator so what are they planning to do with her,” said Mangold.

Supervisors did not have answers for a majority of these questions. They said they will review the contract and have a discussion about it during Thursday’s meeting.

TV9 asked Benton County for a comment after Tuesday’s meeting, but they declined.

