Another case of bird flu confirmed in Buena Vista County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has been confirmed in Buena Vista County just 11 days after the first positive case appeared in the state this migration season.

Officials say a commercial turkey flock in the county was hit by the positive case.

Cases have started to pop up in the state throughout the last two weeks, including in Pocahontas and Guthrie Counties.

Officials are warning that signs of HPAI may include:

Sudden increase in bird deaths without any clinical signs

Lethargy and/or lack of energy and appetite

Decrease in egg production

Soft, thin-shelled and/or misshapen eggs

Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb, wattles, and hocks

Purple/blue discoloration of the wattles, comb, and legs

Difficulty breathing

Coughing, sneezing, and/or nasal discharge (runny nose)

Stumbling and/or falling down

Diarrhea

Possible cases are required to be reported to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at (515) 281-5305.

Officials say poultry products are still safe to eat.

