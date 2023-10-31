Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Another case of bird flu confirmed in Buena Vista County

Leaders with the Iowa Turkey Federation say recent bird flu outbreaks in the state won't have a...
Leaders with the Iowa Turkey Federation say recent bird flu outbreaks in the state won't have a big impact on holiday meals.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has been confirmed in Buena Vista County just 11 days after the first positive case appeared in the state this migration season.

Officials say a commercial turkey flock in the county was hit by the positive case.

Cases have started to pop up in the state throughout the last two weeks, including in Pocahontas and Guthrie Counties.

Officials are warning that signs of HPAI may include:

  • Sudden increase in bird deaths without any clinical signs
  • Lethargy and/or lack of energy and appetite
  • Decrease in egg production
  • Soft, thin-shelled and/or misshapen eggs
  • Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb, wattles, and hocks
  • Purple/blue discoloration of the wattles, comb, and legs
  • Difficulty breathing
  • Coughing, sneezing, and/or nasal discharge (runny nose)
  • Stumbling and/or falling down
  • Diarrhea

Possible cases are required to be reported to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at (515) 281-5305.

Officials say poultry products are still safe to eat.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa OC Brian Ferentz
Brian Ferentz out after 2023-24 season
Sugarfire Cedar Rapids to close their doors on November 4, 2023. The last day for Rodina is...
Restaurants Closing this Week
Taylor Elementary placed on lockdown following nearby shooting
Taylor Elementary temporarily locked down following shots fired incident
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz stands on the field before an NCAA college football...
Hawkeye fans react to Iowa parting ways with offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz
Prosecutors in Hancock County charged Roger Crews with the death of his wife Karen Crews.
North central Iowa man charged with wife’s murder

Latest News

Brian Ferentz has been with the University of Iowa football coaching staff since 2012.
Brian Ferentz reacts to dismissal
Iowa Mobile ID
Dept. of Transportation announces launch of ‘Iowa Mobile ID’
Iowa OC Brian Ferentz says no major changes coming after dreadful offensive campaign
Hawkeye coaches speak after Brian Ferentz news
Nightmare on 9th Street in Tipton from October 2022.
Nightmare on 9th Street Halloween display returns to Tipton