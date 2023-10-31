Another case of bird flu confirmed in Buena Vista County
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has been confirmed in Buena Vista County just 11 days after the first positive case appeared in the state this migration season.
Officials say a commercial turkey flock in the county was hit by the positive case.
Cases have started to pop up in the state throughout the last two weeks, including in Pocahontas and Guthrie Counties.
Officials are warning that signs of HPAI may include:
- Sudden increase in bird deaths without any clinical signs
- Lethargy and/or lack of energy and appetite
- Decrease in egg production
- Soft, thin-shelled and/or misshapen eggs
- Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb, wattles, and hocks
- Purple/blue discoloration of the wattles, comb, and legs
- Difficulty breathing
- Coughing, sneezing, and/or nasal discharge (runny nose)
- Stumbling and/or falling down
- Diarrhea
Possible cases are required to be reported to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at (515) 281-5305.
Officials say poultry products are still safe to eat.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.