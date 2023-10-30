‘We can’t do it without the community’ - Eastern Iowa Airport sees record number of passengers in September

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa airport saw more than 118,000 passengers in the month of September alone, breaking the airport’s record for that month. This kind of growth means the airport in Cedar Rapids will be able to again expand services.

”We can’t do it without the community,” said Marty Lenss, CID Airport Director.

In September the Eastern Iowa Airport saw more than 118,000 passengers.

That breaks the previous record from 2019 - a sign the pandemic dropoff is no longer a factor.

”COVID taught us something. That travel has become more important for folks and they put it at a higher priority. So, we see it in the passenger numbers for sure,” said Lenss.

Lenss said economic growth around Eastern Iowa also played a big part in bringing in more passengers.

”It’s really become a regional asset. We’re now serving further and further parts of Eastern Iowa, the border regions of Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota. We see it in our parking lot inventories. So, a good service portfolio really helps the overall economy continue to grow and move forward,” said Lenss.

The airport has also benefited from adding new destinations.

CID started non-stop flights to Washington DC in June this year and in November will start flights to Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

Lenss said the reason they’re able to continue adding services is because of the community.

”It absolutely starts with the region using the service we have. And that enables us to go and meet with the carriers and try to recruit more service. Whether that’s additional frequencies with incumbent airlines, or whether that’s a new airline altogether. All of those conversations are happening. But we can’t do it if our community’s not using it,” said Lenss.

Lenss said short term they’re focusing on working with airlines for those additional flights to destinations they already offer, and it’s paying off.

They just found out Monday starting in April, American Airlines will have 2 daily flights to Phoenix.

”It’s great to keep having those airlines have the confidence and invest into our market,” said Lenss.

Lenss said with the added flights to Florida in the coming days along with holiday travel, the months of November and December are expected to bring good numbers as well.

