University of Iowa Kid Captain: Lincoln Veach

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - This week’s kid captain not only took cancer head on at the age of 4, he’s also overcome a deadly bacterial infection.

Lincoln Veach is from rural Maquoketa, who had to spend 112 days at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

The Hospital says when he was four years old, Lincoln would become more sick and tired. Antibiotics didn’t help and his stomach became distended. Medical tests found B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia was enlarging his spleen and liver. That kind of cancer affects white blood cells that grow in bone marrow.

Treatment included chemotherapy where Lincoln then developed flesh-eating disease, called necrotizing fasciitis. After multiple operations surgeons were able to remove it.

The Hospital says Lincoln may have started the year in a wheelchair, but physical therapy allows him to walk and jump again. He’s now 6 years old and going to kindergarten. They say he enjoys school, T-ball and playing outside.

