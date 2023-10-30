Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

University of Iowa Kid Captain: Lincoln Veach

Meet Kid Captain Lincoln Veach (Courtesy: University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital)
Meet Kid Captain Lincoln Veach (Courtesy: University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital)(University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - This week’s kid captain not only took cancer head on at the age of 4, he’s also overcome a deadly bacterial infection.

Lincoln Veach is from rural Maquoketa, who had to spend 112 days at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

The Hospital says when he was four years old, Lincoln would become more sick and tired. Antibiotics didn’t help and his stomach became distended. Medical tests found B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia was enlarging his spleen and liver. That kind of cancer affects white blood cells that grow in bone marrow.

Treatment included chemotherapy where Lincoln then developed flesh-eating disease, called necrotizing fasciitis. After multiple operations surgeons were able to remove it.

The Hospital says Lincoln may have started the year in a wheelchair, but physical therapy allows him to walk and jump again. He’s now 6 years old and going to kindergarten. They say he enjoys school, T-ball and playing outside.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
2 injured in Linn County Crash
2 injured in Linn County Crash
Former Vice President Mike Pence arrives to speak at an annual leadership meeting of the...
Former Vice President Mike Pence ends campaign for the White House
FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in...
American hockey player dies after ‘freak accident’ during game in England
Former President Donald Trump dances on stage during a commit to caucus rally, Sunday, Oct. 29,...
Trump says ‘no way’ Iowa votes against him as he flubs city’s name during state campaign stop

Latest News

Sugarfire Cedar Rapids to close their doors on November 4, 2023. (Courtesy: Nick Nading, KCRG...
Restaurants Closing this Week
The Dubuque Fire Department added a third ambulance to improve response times.
Dubuque fire department adds third new ambulance
Donald Trump expanded his lead in Iowa while another Republican presidential candidate is...
Trump leads in new Iowa poll
Metro High School in Cedar Rapids will have classes Monday after police determined a threat was...
Threat against Cedar Rapids Metro not credible
Prosecutors in Hancock County charged Roger Crews with the death of his wife Karen Crews.
North central Iowa man charged with wife’s murder