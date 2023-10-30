Show You Care
Trump leads in new Iowa poll

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, in...
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, in Adel, Iowa. Trump is scheduled to speak at a commitment to caucus event in Nevada on Saturday, Oct. 28. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (Des Moines Register) - Donald Trump expanded his lead in Iowa while another Republican presidential candidate is growing her own support.

This is based on a new Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa poll released on Monday.

The poll shows Trump receiving 43% of support. That’s up from 42% in a poll from August.

Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley are tied for second with 16%. For Haley, it’s a 10-point jump from 6% in August. It’s a 19-point drop for DeSantis.

The rest of the GOP candidates each received less than 10% of support.

Iowa’s Republican caucuses are January 15th, 2024.

