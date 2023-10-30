Trump leads in new Iowa poll

DES MOINES, Iowa (Des Moines Register) - Donald Trump expanded his lead in Iowa while another Republican presidential candidate is growing her own support.

This is based on a new Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa poll released on Monday.

The poll shows Trump receiving 43% of support. That’s up from 42% in a poll from August.

Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley are tied for second with 16%. For Haley, it’s a 10-point jump from 6% in August. It’s a 19-point drop for DeSantis.

The rest of the GOP candidates each received less than 10% of support.

Iowa’s Republican caucuses are January 15th, 2024.

