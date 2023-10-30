Show You Care
Threat against Cedar Rapids Metro not credible

Cedar Rapids Community School District flag.
Cedar Rapids Community School District flag.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Metro High School in Cedar Rapids will have classes Monday after police determined a threat was not credible.

An email notifying families Sunday of the threat was shared with TV9.

“Once the Cedar Rapids Community School District was made aware of the threat, it began a dialogue with the Cedar Rapids Police Department,” the Cedar Rapids Community School District said in the email. “CRPD investigated it, and it was deemed not to be a credible threat.”

A separate threat against the district led to a teen’s arrest.

The social media threat caused the district to close for a day and led to increased security measures for the week of October 2.

The teen accused of making the threat is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Because they’re a minor, they have not been identified.

