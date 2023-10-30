Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Teen dangling over busy train tracks rescued

Take a Look at This: A curious kid gets stuck on a tiny ledge above busy NYC train tracks. (CNN, KOKI, NYPD, CPW, ST. REGIS ASPEN RESORT, CLARK FAMILY)
By Jeremy Roth, TALAT and CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - Police in New York rushed to save a teen dangling from a bridge as a nearby train was bearing down.

NYPD officers say the teenager had climbed over the bridge barrier to get a closer look at the trains below and then became stuck on the tiny outer ledge.

Officers reached to pull him up, but the tension ratcheted up as an approaching train blared its horn.

After tense moments, the rescuers were able to safely secure the teen. He was visibly shaken but no worse for wear.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
2 injured in Linn County Crash
2 injured in Linn County Crash
Former Vice President Mike Pence arrives to speak at an annual leadership meeting of the...
Former Vice President Mike Pence ends campaign for the White House
FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in...
American hockey player dies after ‘freak accident’ during game in England
Former President Donald Trump dances on stage during a commit to caucus rally, Sunday, Oct. 29,...
Trump says ‘no way’ Iowa votes against him as he flubs city’s name during state campaign stop

Latest News

Goldie Hawn said the aliens were “silver in color” with a “slash for a mouth,” had tiny noses...
Goldie Hawn shares alien encounter she experienced more than 50 years ago
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Cummins Power Generation Facility in Fridley, Minn.,...
Biden wants to move fast on AI safeguards and will sign an executive order to address his concerns
This undated photo provided on Mon., Oct. 16, 2023, by the Chicago chapter of the Council On...
Illinois man pleads not guilty to hate crime and murder charges in attack on Muslim mother and son
Residents, standing on an overpass, look at damage caused by Hurricane Otis, in Acapulco,...
Hurricane Otis: 1 American among 45 dead in Acapulco as search for bodies continues