Restaurants Closing this Week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two restaurants are looking to close their doors for good this week. One announced this summer they would be closing. The other announced this weekend it would close in just days.

Sugarfire Cedar Rapids posted on their Facebook Page on Sunday they would close their doors. Their last day is set for Saturday, November 4.

In the post, the restaurant says they’ve “been fighting an uphill battle since breaking ground on our building renovations in February of 2020 and opening to the public in June of 2020. Through a pandemic to a derecho and the horrible economy we have had since, we have tried everything we can to work toward profitability. Unfortunately, operation costs are just too high now.”

Sugarfire went on to thank customers for their support, and their “well-trained, talented and caring” staff for all their hard work. They did note if people have gift cards to use them this week, or they’re redeemable at their location in St. Louis.

The other restaurant closing has their last day on Monday, October 30. Rodina announced in a Facebook Post on June 1st. they would be closing.

The post said “When this project began, the stars aligned and allowed us to bring to fruition our dreams, supported by some epically talented and incredible people that we believe will have an impactful and lasting effect on the Iowa food scene. Our world has evolved a great deal in the 4.5 years Rodina was opened. Now, in the momentum of our best year yet, a changing wind is blowing, and it seems stars have shifted.”

A post on September 1 clarified their last day as October 30. They’ve since been selling items from inside the store, and will host a garage sale for other items on Saturday, November 11 with a time yet to be announced.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.