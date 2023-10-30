Research on hair loss leads to beneficial results for patients with alopecia

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Dr. Ali Jabbari with the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics has studied alopecia areata - a hair loss disorder - for years. He and other researchers have been looking into the use of a drug called JAK inhibitors. It’s a drug typically used to reduce the inflammation in autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis.

“We found that when you use these drugs in the setting of alopecia areata that it calms down the immune system and these patients that previously had hair loss were able to regrow hair,” said Dr. Jabbari.

Not only does this option help patients with their physical health, but their mental health as well.

“It also effects young people in a pretty profound way. With kids and teenagers a lot of the times their self worth has a lot to do with their own self image and appearance,” said Dr. Jabbari.

Patients have said that they were able to gain a sense of self again thanks to the effects of this drug.

Researchers are hopeful this breakthrough will lead to more discoveries to help people with hair loss.

“It doesn’t work with everyone with alopecia areata,” said Dr, Jabbari. “And so for those people there probably needs to be new therapeutic advances before they’re able to be treated.”

