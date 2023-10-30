North central Iowa man charged with wife’s murder
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Prosecutors charged an Iowa man with first-degree murder after police found his estranged wife dead during a welfare check.
The Hancock County Sheriff said Karen Crews was found dead Saturday morning at a hone in Woden.
Roger Crews was arrested later that day in Minnesota.
Crews is being held for first-degree murder.
Investigators said the couple had separated and were living apart.
