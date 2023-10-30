North central Iowa man charged with wife’s murder

HANCOCK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Prosecutors charged an Iowa man with first-degree murder after police found his estranged wife dead during a welfare check.

The Hancock County Sheriff said Karen Crews was found dead Saturday morning at a hone in Woden.

Roger Crews was arrested later that day in Minnesota.

Crews is being held for first-degree murder.

Investigators said the couple had separated and were living apart.

