Light snow chance with windy conditions moving our way
Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A quick-moving storm brings a snow chance and a reinforcing shot of cold air. A cold front sweeps through the state tonight into tomorrow morning bringing strong wins and the chance for scattered snow showers.
As the low pressure moves to the southeast this chance will continue through the morning. Accumulations will be minimal, Tr-1″ on untreated, elevated, and grassy surfaces mainly in the northeast.
Remember even a small amount of snow can cause slick travel conditions. Trick or Treat will be cold and windy with wind chills in the 20s.
Have a good night!
