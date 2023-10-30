Show You Care
Light snow chance with windy conditions moving our way

By Joe Winters
Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A quick-moving storm brings a snow chance and a reinforcing shot of cold air. A cold front sweeps through the state tonight into tomorrow morning bringing strong wins and the chance for scattered snow showers.

The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

As the low pressure moves to the southeast this chance will continue through the morning. Accumulations will be minimal, Tr-1″ on untreated, elevated, and grassy surfaces mainly in the northeast.

The most likely area to see accumulating snow on Tuesday is in the northeast and on grassy or elevated surfaces. Any accumulating snow will be light and under an inch.(KCRG)

Remember even a small amount of snow can cause slick travel conditions. Trick or Treat will be cold and windy with wind chills in the 20s.

Temperatures should be quite chilly during Tuesday evening's Trick-or-Treat peiod.(KCRG)

Have a good night!

