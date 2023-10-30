Show You Care
Former MLB umpire holds clinic in Dubuque to teach people about officiating

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Dubuque, Iowa (KCRG) -The National Federation of State High School Associations says between 2018 and 2022, youth sports lost nearly 20,000 umpires at the high school level.

Many states including Iowa are losing high school umpires and referees, especially in sports like baseball & softball.

One former pro umpire, Larry Young, is working to turn those numbers around.

Larry Young spent 24 years as an umpire in the MLB.

Since retiring he’s traveled to 26 countries helping people follow in his footsteps.

Now, he’s teaching those in his community.

“This is my home now in Asbury, Iowa and I wanted to give back a little bit and and meet some of the people,” said Young.

He hopes this clinic will fill the growing need for new umpires, especially with the next generation of baseball fans.

“Well I think there’s a real need there’s a real shortage of officials. So getting people started early getting interested early showing them the right way to do it that’s what were interested in,” said Young.

Those who went, like 8th grader Aaron Cutsforth wanted to know more about officiating.

“I like watching the game and it’ll be another way to get into the environment being able to watch the game instead of sitting in the stands,” said Cutsforth who attends Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School in Dubuque, Iowa.

At the event anyone, at any age, and experience could learn the in’s and out’s of being an official.

“It’s a lot harder than it looks because you have a different view than everyone else if it’s it’s at the moment so you can’t really think you gotta make quick decisions fast,” said Cutsforth.

Cutsforth says after this event he’s decided wants to become an umpire even more.

“I’m more interested in it because it seems like a really good opportunity out there too and a great environment and everything,” said Cutsforth.

Young says there are plenty more chances for anyone to learn.

Said Young “Well there are more clinics around you know not just us and i would suggest attending a clinic if they’re interested.”

For more information on becoming an official in Iowa click here.

