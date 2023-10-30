Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Firefighter dies in crash while responding to a call, officials say

A Kentucky firefighter has died after a crash.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A Kentucky firefighter died after crashing into a ditch while on the way to an accident site on Saturday.

Officials said the crash occurred Saturday night in Leslie County after three firefighters with the Coon Creek Volunteer Fire Department were responding to a crash involving a side-by-side.

A medical helicopter had to be called to the crash site. As the firefighters were following an ambulance to the landing zone, the fire emergency vehicle hit gravel in the road and veered into a ditch.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly lost control, and the vehicle flipped.

Authorities said the vehicle went through two buildings and into the side of a trailer.

A passenger in the vehicle, identified as 39-year-old Regina Huffman, was trapped in the vehicle after the crash. Officials were later able to get her out, and she was taken to a hospital in Hyden, where she unfortunately died.

The vehicle’s driver and another passenger were taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2023 WKYT/WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa OC Brian Ferentz
Brian Ferentz out after 2023-24 season
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Sugarfire Cedar Rapids to close their doors on November 4, 2023. The last day for Rodina is...
Restaurants Closing this Week
2 injured in Linn County Crash
2 injured in Linn County Crash
Prosecutors in Hancock County charged Roger Crews with the death of his wife Karen Crews.
North central Iowa man charged with wife’s murder

Latest News

Is it a First Amendment violation for a politician to block you on social media? SCOTUS to decide
Is it a First Amendment violation for a politician to block you on social media? SCOTUS to decide
Is it a First Amendment violation for a politician to block you on social media? SCOTUS to decide
FILE - In this image from video released by the House Select Committee, an exhibit shows Ivanka...
Ivanka Trump testimony delayed to Nov. 8, will follow dad Donald Trump on stand at civil fraud trial
On Sunday, Oct. 8, Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley hosted a town hall at Sioux City's...
Nikki Haley formally enters her home-state primary as a new poll suggests she has momentum in Iowa
Listening to America – Israel-Hamas War