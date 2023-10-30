Dubuque fire department adds third new ambulance
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Fire Department added a third ambulance to improve response times.
The department shared photos of the new vehicle on its Facebook Page on October 27th.
In a Facebook post, the department said the new ambulance will help its goal of responding to nearly all of its calls within 6 minutes.
It said 80% of calls are for emergency medical services.
The department ordered two more ambulances and is expecting them in the spring.
The fire department also has a new hazmat command vehicle.
