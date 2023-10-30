Dubuque Fire Department adds third new ambulance.

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Fire Department added a third ambulance to improve response times.

The department shared photos of the new vehicle on its Facebook Page on October 27th.

In a Facebook post, the department said the new ambulance will help its goal of responding to nearly all of its calls within 6 minutes.

It said 80% of calls are for emergency medical services.

The department ordered two more ambulances and is expecting them in the spring.

The fire department also has a new hazmat command vehicle.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.