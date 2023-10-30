Cold start to the work week, snow shower chance early on Halloween

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Weather more typical of late fall will stick around for a couple of more days, with a reinforcing cold front arriving late tonight.

Temperatures start off in the 20s for your Monday morning, with wind chill values more like the mid to upper 10s for most with a bit of a westerly or northwesterly breeze. Sunshine will be a feature of most of the day, with some patches of cloudiness passing by at times. Despite this extra sunshine, temperatures will likely wind up right around where we were on Sunday, with highs reaching the upper 30s to around 40.

Skies will gradually turn cloudier late this evening into the night, as a storm system approaches from the northwest. This drags a cold front through the TV9 viewing area later tonight, with some snow showers possible right along and behind it. Winds will also pick up behind the front, gusting to 30 to 40 mph at times through much of Tuesday. This could combine with some of the snow shower activity on Tuesday morning to produce areas of limited visibility as they move through. A little bit of minor accumulation on grassy surfaces is possible for those who receive a snow shower, but they will be hit-or-miss. In generally, be ready for a little bit of wintry weather for your Tuesday morning commute.

As far as Trick-or-Treat time in eastern Iowa, temperatures will be quite chilly. Winds will still be brisk, though perhaps a little less intense than during the daylight hours of Tuesday. Additional snow showers are unlikely by the time you head out, as well. Air temperatures will fall from the mid 30s to the upper 20s through the evening, with wind chills in the upper 10s and low 20s for much of it. Make sure to bundle up appropriately.

Temperatures should be quite chilly during Tuesday evening's Trick-or-Treat peiod. (KCRG)

Wednesday will likely start off with the coldest temperatures of the season so far, with lows in the upper 10s to low 20s. But, it also represents the coldest portion of this stretch, with temperatures turning warmer into the end of the work week. Highs will go from the low 40s on Wednesday to the mid to upper 50s by Friday, with a mix of sun and clouds throughout.

A few disturbances provide opportunities for showers over the weekend into early next week, though amounts during this time look fairly light. Temperatures may trend somewhat cooler again by the early portion of next week as the precipitation chance ends by next Tuesday.

