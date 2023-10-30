Chilly end to October, a few snow showers possible on Halloween

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re wrapping up October on a rather chilly note today and tomorrow, but we won’t be stuck in the deep freeze for long.

Highs today and tomorrow top out in the upper 30s. Overnight lows dip back into the 20s tonight and as low as the upper teens tomorrow night. Look for some sunshine today with clouds increasing tonight and the chance for a stray snow shower tomorrow as a cold front moves through. These begin overnight and last on and off during the morning and early afternoon hours.

A few snow showers are possible Tuesday morning as a cold front swings through the state. These are most likely to accumulate in our northeastern zone. (KCRG)

The most likely area to see accumulating snow on Tuesday is in the northeast and on grassy or elevated surfaces. Any accumulating snow will be light and under an inch. (KCRG)

Strong winds are also expected as the front pushes in beginning tonight and lasting through the day on Tuesday. Gusts look to top the 30-40 mph mark for several hours and will lead to wind chills staying in the teens and 20s at the warmest part of the day.

Bundle up the kiddos during trick-or-treat time tomorrow as temperatures fall from the mid to lower 30s during the evening and wind chills in the 20s. Additional snow showers are unlikely by the time you head out, as well.

Temperatures should be quite chilly during Tuesday evening's Trick-or-Treat peiod. (KCRG)

Even with an especially chilly start on Wednesday as some bottom out in the teens to begin the morning, we’ll see highs climbing back into the 40s by afternoon and 50s make a return for the remainder of the week.

