Cedar Rapids Roadrunners kicking off their season by connecting with the community

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Stan Hughes - or Coach Stan - was an easy choice to be the at the helm of the Cedar Rapids Roadrunners.

Hughes has spent over two decades coaching high school and college basketball.

“A lot of these guys know that I’ve been in this business for a very long time, and I’m about trying to get guys in better situations,” said Hughes

“Coach Stan he’s a great dude,” said Roadrunners guard Tajen Ross. “He may get on us here and there but it’s all from a place of him wanting us to be better.”

But Hughes is prioritizing his other passion too - helping the community.

“What we wanna do is get these young men active in the community so that we can give back,” Hughes said.

Hughes and his wife run the E.G.O.S. Academy. It aims to help underserved middle school kids with tutoring, and holds programs to help them get Thanksgiving meals and Christmas gifts.

“When I grew up, I didn’t have a lot of help, so what I wanted to always do was help the ‘unhelped,’” Hughes said. “So they could understand there is help for them to be successful.”

On Sunday, the Roadrunners played the Cedar Rapids and Marion police departments in a “Hoops vs Heroes” exhibition game. The admission fees of a dollar each ticket went to E.G.O.S.

“I love giving back to the community in any way I could,” said Roadrunners guard Ahmad Pender.

The event meant a lot for the players, like Cedar Rapids Prairie graduate Russ Tucker.

“Just to see the smiling faces on (the kids) and to kinda feel like a celebrity in a way - them coming up, wanting a picture - it lets me know that if you work hard you can get somewhere,” Tucker said. “To be that light for them, to see me at this age working hard and being able to get to the next level, it does me pretty well.”

