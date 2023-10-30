Cedar Rapids Fire Department’s first female battalion chief on diversity, recruiting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “It was like a perfect storm,” Cheme’ Fairlie, a battalion chief at the Cedar Rapids Fire Department, said.

That’s how Fairlie describes the moment she realized almost every female firefighter in the department responded to the same call.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department has since marked a milestone for women — promoting its first ever female battalion chief in the department’s history.

Fairlie has been at the department for more than 20 years — and has responded to hundreds of calls.

But she says one call in September was unique.

“There’s always been women on the department and you see them at fires, and this one just happened to be when we’re there every time I seemed to turn around I was meeting another another woman,” Fairlie said.

She says the day started like any other. But what happened next was unlike any other.

“Out of all the other women on the department, there was just one missing,” Fairlie said.

Fairlie says it was like a “perfect storm” — with five out of the seven female firefighters at the department responding to the same call.

The department now has six female firefighters after one retired in October. She says she wanted to commemorate the moment with a picture.

“I wanted to take the picture. For my intent was personally for myself and the other ladies there. They were more like ‘Ah, really you want to take a photo of it?’” Fairlie said. “They’re fairly new, I’m gonna say maybe five, six years. So this is just a norm for em’.”

That milestone has only grown.

Since TV9 spoke with Fairlie, she was named a battalion chief — the first woman ever in the department to earn the title.

Fairlie says that’s reflective of the department’s changing recruiting strategy.

“Pre-covid, we had the young woman’s fully-involved fire academy,” Fairlie said. “I know we try to get out into the public more and talk and just be more visible.”

But firefighters like Fairlie remain rare.

The National Fire Protection Association says less than 5 percent of career firefighters across the country are women. It’s something she hopes to help change.

“As most jobs out there, it’s just I think being exposed to it and seeing that you’re capable of doing it and you can do it.” Fairlie said.

Mostly, Fairlie wants to make sure she and other women are defined by their hard work — not their gender.

“I’m a firefighter that happens to be a female. That’s the only difference,” Fairlie said. “I pass the same qualifications physically as the men do, there’s no different.”

