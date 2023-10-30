Blank spaces expected on ballots for municipal election

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Voting opens for Iowa municipal elections on November 7.

Some towns in Eastern Iowa will have blank ballots during next week’s municipal elections. County auditors aren’t concerned. They say that having blank ballots isn’t uncommon and that local politics will run as normal no matter what happens.

”In our larger cities, we have competitive races with at least a person running in each individual race. When you start getting out into our rural areas places like Swisher where we have no one running for mayor,” said Travis Weipert, Johnson County Auditor.

In Shueyville, only two people are running for city council seats. Three seats are open.

In Swisher, the position of mayor is open but no one is currently running.

In Dubuque County, Bankston has only a handful of residents so filling elected offices is a frequent challenge.

Weipert says this is a common thing in smaller, rural towns.

”Routinely we run into cities where they don’t have anybody who has volunteered to run for mayor or city council position and do rely on a write in vote. And a lot of the cities do know who is getting written in and do still have a functioning government which is great, but we do run across the blank ballots where it’s people simply writing in names,” said Kevin Dragotto, Dubuque County Auditor.

If no one runs for those positions, the candidates are selected based on write-ins. If the first write-in candidate doesn’t accept the position it doesn’t automatically go to the second name.

The name that is written into the ballot the most will fill the vacant spot, but if that person declines the spot, it doesn’t automatically go to the person in second place.

”If they say I don’t want it, the question we always receive here at the auditor’s office is can the second-place person take that spot and that’s not the case it becomes a vacancy where the council either has to appoint or call for another election,” Weipert said.

If the council does choose to appoint someone to a vacant spot, the citizens can petition for a special election. The city has to pay for a special election if one is needed.

”For small cities, we’re talking population 20 or below, that can be a couple thousand dollars and that does put pressure on the city to be able to pay for that,” Dragotto said.

Cities have the option to discontinue and become a county-run area, but Dragotto says the small-town pride keeps them going.

“They’re proud of their town and they’re proud of their neighborhood and they like things the way they are and there’s something to be said about that,” Dragotto said.

