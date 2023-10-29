Show You Care
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Trainor, Mid-Prairie’s Swartzentruber, take home cross country titles

By Jack Lido
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCRG) - A below-freezing Fort Dodge didn’t necessarily help the runners at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course, but the competition was still fierce as two Eastern Iowans won individual titles in 2A.

It started with Hillary Trainor of Sumner-Fredericksburg, who started with a 5:46 first mile en route to a 18:09.50 victory, over twenty second ahead of second place.

Trainor, a senior, finished fifth in 2022.

On the boys side, Mid-Prairie junior Emmett Swartzentruber edged Denver’s Neal Pinter by just under three seconds to win his first individual title.

Swartzentruber finished in 20th as a sophomore. His 5:02.02 first mile split was 18th in the field, but his middle mile of 5:05.08 blazed past his competitors.

Irish Dahl of Washington and Addison Dabroski of Marion - both sophomores - finished fifth and sixth respectively in the girls’ 3A field.

Washington senior Micah Rees was Eastern Iowa’s highest finisher in boys 3A.

For a full list of results, including the 1A and 4A races, click here.

Here’s how the team races shook out:

Girls 2A

1. Des Moines Christian, 101

2. Van Meter, 110

3. Monticello, 119

4. Mid-Prairie, 122

5. Forest City, 152

Boys 2A

1. Des Moines Christian, 63

2. Okoboji, 129

3. Unity Christian, 130

4. Waukon, 149

5. Chariton, 156

Girls 3A

1. Pella, 80

2. Mount Vernon-Lisbon, 129

3. Gilbert, 142

4. Sioux Center, 155

5. Glenwood, 172

Boys 3A

1. Gilbert, 57

2. Pella, 63

3. Lewis Central, 100

4. Carlisle, 144

5. Washington, 186

