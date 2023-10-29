Snow showers possible Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It was a cold and gray morning across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the 30s. There were even a few snow showers moving into the area from the west. Therefore, don’t be surprised if you see a few snowflakes on your way to church.

Today & Tonight

Snow showers will likely continue through the early afternoon with some rain mixed in. Little to no impacts are expected with this system other than a few snowflakes sticking on elevated and grassy surfaces. Highs today will only reach the upper 30s and low 40s. Tonight’s forecast looks cold with lows in the 20s. Therefore, a freeze warning is in effect for part of the area tonight and into Monday morning.

The Week Ahead

Monday will be quiet and cold with highs in the upper 30s and sunshine. Halloween also looks and cold with a chance for rain and snow showers and highs in the upper 30s. After Tuesday, temperatures will gradually warm with highs back in the 50s by the end of the week.

