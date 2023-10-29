Pheasant hunting season begins in Iowa with near-perfect conditions

Show You Care
By KCCI
Oct. 29, 2023
PRAIRIE CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -As thousands of hunters took to the fields Saturday searching for pheasants, one group at the Neal Smith Wildlife Refuge welcomed them in to see who bagged the longest tail.

The Tail and Spur contest is a tradition that started during the COVID-19 pandemic by James Johnson to promote the outdoor activity.

“We feel it’s a really important way to recognize hunting and hunting sports in the state,” Johnson said.

Each year, on opening day, dozens bring in their best bird for a shot at the grand prize. This year’s winner came in at around 23 inches.

“The birds were flying, jumping up close enough that they were able to get shots,” Johnson said.

Saturday brought near-perfect conditions for the expected 50,000 hunters participating.

Iowa DNR says the pheasant population is the highest it’s been since 2015.

The cool and damp weather made it easier for dogs to track the non-native birds, but experts say they didn’t have many places to hide anyway.

“You know, with the drought, the crop harvest is early this year, so anytime there’s also crops are out in our opener, which isn’t always the case, we tend to have good success because the birds don’t have as many areas to hide,” Todd Bogenschutz with the Iowa DNR said. “I think that’s bringing some optimism to hunters.”

It’s also a huge economic driver in Iowa.

As one of the top two states in the country for pheasant hunting, people come from all over to take part. And the rural communities all over the state reap the benefits.

“These hunters all eat, so as a result, they have to go to restaurants, they go to restaurants in small communities, and it really supports the small community,” Johnson said.

Copyright 2023 KCCI. All rights reserved.

