A Freeze Warning is in effect until Monday Morning

By Erik Dean
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Freeze Warning is in effect for parts of the viewing area until Monday Morning. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-20s with highs on Monday in the mid to upper 30s.

Even though we will see plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 30s, the feels like temperature will be in the mid-teens for Monday Morning, Mid-20s by the afternoon hours.

This takes us into Halloween; highs on Halloween will be in the mid to upper 30s with a chance of snow. Overnight lows will be in the upper teens to low 20s.

Then we start to warm up. We go back into the 40s for Wednesday, 50s for Thursday and Friday as well as the weekend and into the first part of next week.

Rain chances will pick up again as we head into the weekend and into the first part of next week.

