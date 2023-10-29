Show You Care
Coe improves to 7-1 following big win over Luther

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Coe College football team blew past Luther College winning 64-2 Saturday afternoon at Clark Field.

The Kohawks defense held Luther to just 21 total yards, the lowest in program history. Eight different players contributed to scoring Coe’s eight touchdowns.

Ray Seidel led the rushing attack with 74 yards on 13 carries for one touchdown. Trenton Barnes had two rushing touchdowns. Dominic Shepardson was the top receiver with 8 catches for 111 yards and one touchdown.

Coe hits the road next weekend for a matchup against Dubuque.

