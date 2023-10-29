Cedar Rapids Fire Department holds Truck or Treat at end of Fire Prevention Month

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snowflakes and cold weather didn’t stop kids from getting their candy today in Cedar Rapids.

Sunday was the first ever Truck or Treat Open House at the Cedar Rapids Central Fire Station.

Organizers with the Cedar Rapids Fire Department say today’s open house may be one of the biggest ones they’ve had.

The doors to the fire station were open for families to see the facilities. Kids were invited to dress up and see equipment while collecting candy from fire fighters.

Members of the fire house said that while the day was about the fun, it plays a role in making sure children are comfortable with their first responders.

”Children are a vulnerable population when we’re talking about fire safety so getting them here, seeing what a firefighter looks like, making sure they’re not scared of fire fighters, fire trucks, all that stuff is really important. So, we are taking advantage of the day and giving out candy while we’re at it,” said Sydney Wright, public education specialist with the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.

The event came as the station finished up their celebration of Fire Prevention Month.

